IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,133 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $337,000.

Shares of IDV opened at $26.50 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

