IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $482.68 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.90. The stock has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,837 shares of company stock valued at $116,008,434. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.