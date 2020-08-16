IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,004.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 758,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,070,000 after acquiring an additional 689,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 186.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 688,012 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 752.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,644,000 after purchasing an additional 563,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 91.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 855,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 408,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after purchasing an additional 399,980 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $127.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.81.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $274,308.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,967 shares of company stock worth $6,765,965 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

