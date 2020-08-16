IFP Advisors Inc Has $536,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 32,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,822,658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,302,000 after buying an additional 873,620 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 151,382 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,623,000 after buying an additional 285,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $7.04 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

