IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 2,090.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 69,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $6,043,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $164,000.

NYSEARCA NJAN opened at $37.14 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.