IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJUN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.

