IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

IDYA stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 117,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,522.76. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $55,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 238,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares valued at $190,783. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 151.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,226,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after buying an additional 1,941,940 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,915,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 410.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 811,649 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

