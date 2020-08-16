IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IDYA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $242.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.69.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). As a group, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $55,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 117,996 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,522.76. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares worth $190,783. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

