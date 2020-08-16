i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Raymond James

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

IIIV stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.75 million, a PE ratio of -191.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

