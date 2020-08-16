Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

