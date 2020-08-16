Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.15

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as low as $4.98. Hurricane Energy shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 8,396,185 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hurricane Energy from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hurricane Energy to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hurricane Energy from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 8 ($0.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hurricane Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 36.75 ($0.48).

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.