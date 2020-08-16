Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.75

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $5.50. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 185,292 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides integrated electronics manufacturing services in Ireland, the United States, China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company primarily manufactures, sells, and services connectors, telecommunication and computer cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.