Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Hollysys Automation Technologies updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $800.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.26.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

