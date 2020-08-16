HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS XOGAQ opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Owens sold 881,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $273,146.27. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

