Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

