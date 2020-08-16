Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.52% of Henry Schein worth $43,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.