Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Henry Schein posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $1,125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 60,230 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Shares of HSIC opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.