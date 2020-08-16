H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HEES has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.63.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $766.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.27.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

