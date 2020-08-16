Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hawkins from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hawkins presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $612.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.80 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hawkins by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

