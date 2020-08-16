Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

HROW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Harrow Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Harrow Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of HROW opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 46,800 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 249,900 shares of company stock worth $1,335,212 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 374.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

