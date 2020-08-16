Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.65. Hammerson shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 5,636 shares changing hands.

HMSNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Hammerson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.