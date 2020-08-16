Gregory R. Chemnitz Sells 1,287 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Stock

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MTRN opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.44. Materion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.55 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Materion by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Materion by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Materion by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

