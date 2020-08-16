GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, reports. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

GHG opened at $12.35 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after buying an additional 1,486,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 673.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 153,579 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 66,780 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 131,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,607,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

