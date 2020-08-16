GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

GSKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point dropped their price target on GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $879.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.32.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

In other GreenSky news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 2,358,915 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in GreenSky by 38.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 336,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 93,386 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

