Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GDEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $330.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.27. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

In related news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $745,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

