Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $117,403.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at $819,958.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 399,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,625 shares of company stock worth $5,204,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,564,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,167,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,836,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,495 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,700,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,130,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.