Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $255.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $6,579,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 15.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,850 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 36.0% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 340,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

