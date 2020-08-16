Global Investors Fundamental Buys 3,611 Shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,096.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,301 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,228.25.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 296 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000.48.

On Monday, August 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 294 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $920.22.

On Friday, July 31st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,471 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,633.65.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 709 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318.43.

On Monday, July 27th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 2,536 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $8,089.84.

On Friday, July 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,183 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $3,785.60.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 444 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,425.24.

On Monday, July 20th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 289 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $959.48.

On Thursday, July 16th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 639 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $2,166.21.

Shares of BK Technologies stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. BK Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.19% of BK Technologies worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

