Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $351.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

