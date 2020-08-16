Gladstone Commercial’s (GOOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $635.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.