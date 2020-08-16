Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. UBS Group began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 230,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

