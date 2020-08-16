Gerald L. Salzman Sells 999 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 999 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $285,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $287.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.74 and its 200-day moving average is $266.38. Daily Journal Co. has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $317.01.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DJCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Daily Journal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.