Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Danske lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.17.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.