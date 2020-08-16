Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Danske lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.17.
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $38.28.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
