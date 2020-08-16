General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.