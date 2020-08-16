Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Price Up 17% Over Last Week

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $1.46 million and $18.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.28 or 0.05886869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) is a token. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.