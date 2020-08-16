Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $152.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

