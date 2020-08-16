Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.17.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
