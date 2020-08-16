Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Get Gaia alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

GAIA opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $229.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gaia by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gaia by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.