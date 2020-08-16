Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FULC. Raymond James upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $210.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,399.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,014,024.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,554 shares of company stock valued at $255,283 in the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,850,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 68,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 410,689 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 397.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,213 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

