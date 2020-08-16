FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 2.79-2.79 EPS.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.20.

Get FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.