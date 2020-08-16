Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.