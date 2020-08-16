Forterra’s (FRTA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

FRTA opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $981.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 2.62. Forterra has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 22.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after buying an additional 609,792 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 45.1% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 337,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 104,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

