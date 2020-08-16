Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

