Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Shares of FSI opened at $2.55 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.