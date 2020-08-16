FLETA (FLETA) Reaches Market Cap of $8.72 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. FLETA has a total market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLETA has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00162676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.01864454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00194867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00126580 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,023,907,208 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

