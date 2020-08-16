Flash (FLASH) One Day Volume Hits $575.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $575.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flash has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00162676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.01864454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00194867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00126580 BTC.

About Flash

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

