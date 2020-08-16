Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $174.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.92. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.22. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 579.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. Equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

