First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FCT opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 171,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

