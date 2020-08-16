First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
FCT opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.79.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.
First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
