First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,558 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of First Republic Bank worth $21,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $117.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.45. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

