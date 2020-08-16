First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,586,000 after purchasing an additional 118,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,973 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,396,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,284,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

